Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.50. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 10,669 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.71 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Glacier Media alerts:

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 2,000,000 shares of Glacier Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$820,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,455,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,006,919. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,859,000 shares of company stock worth $1,993,390.

Glacier Media Company Profile (TSE:GVC)

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.