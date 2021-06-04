Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLNCY shares. Bank of America upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $9.32. 147,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,466. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

