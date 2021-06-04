Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.61

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.55. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 184,659 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth $40,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth $469,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 402,395 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.