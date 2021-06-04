Gnosis Trading Up 1.1% This Week (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $275.67 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for $183.22 or 0.00496947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00077982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00992180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,620.18 or 0.09818916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00051805 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

GNO is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

