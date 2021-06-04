GNY (GNY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $353,416.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, GNY has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a total market cap of $138.40 million and $353,416.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00078774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.11 or 0.01008452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.84 or 0.09773819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00052282 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

