Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.37 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair raised Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gogo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20. Gogo has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.