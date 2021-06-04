Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coronavirus-induced disruptions are weighing on Golar LNG. Notably, operating revenues declined 2.3% year over year in 2020 due to closure of a shipyard where Golar Tundra was being dry-docked, and reduction in fleet utilization, thanks to coronavirus. Despite improving, LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) demand continues to be hurt by coronavirus-led woes. Decline in TCE (Time Charter Equivalent) earnings is also concerning. Further, Golar LNG’s weak liquidity position is worrisome. The company exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $226 million, way below its current debt of $1,355 million, implying that it does not have sufficient cash to meet current debt obligations. However, Golar LNG is being aided by improved shipping performance. The shipping segment is benefiting from strong LNG freight rates and higher demand.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29. Golar LNG has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

