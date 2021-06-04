Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 28,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 151,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,705.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,917.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,493 shares of company stock worth $887,327. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

