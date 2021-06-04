Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,917.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 58,493 shares of company stock worth $887,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.