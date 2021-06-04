Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Shares Down 0.4%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.80 and last traded at C$8.00. Approximately 318,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 569,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.03.

Several research analysts have commented on FOOD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Goodfood Market from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.97. The stock has a market cap of C$587.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.78.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

