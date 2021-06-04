Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) versus BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Head-To-Head Survey

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and BRP Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $117.01 million 28.74 $9.29 million $0.51 179.37 BRP Group $137.84 million 17.16 -$8.65 million $0.20 123.00

Goosehead Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRP Group. BRP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Goosehead Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Goosehead Insurance has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Goosehead Insurance and BRP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 0 1 3 0 2.75 BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $129.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.56%. BRP Group has a consensus target price of $34.71, indicating a potential upside of 41.11%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than BRP Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.0% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance 7.05% -25.50% 5.62% BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80%

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats BRP Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 1,468 total franchises. Goosehead Insurance, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

