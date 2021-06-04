Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.58 ($28.92).

FRA GYC opened at €23.24 ($27.34) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.69). The company’s 50-day moving average is €22.24.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

