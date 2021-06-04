Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 102.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $41.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,131.00 and a beta of 0.98. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,643 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 14,228 shares of company stock valued at $662,538 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

