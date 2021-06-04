GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.63 Million

Analysts expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to post sales of $144.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.70 million to $147.10 million. GreenSky posted sales of $132.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $566.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $564.10 million to $569.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $646.19 million, with estimates ranging from $635.86 million to $669.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.31 million.

GSKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

GreenSky stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,883. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 11.6% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,840 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 27.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 373,421 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

