Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRUB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,401,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grubhub by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,918,000 after buying an additional 468,220 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Grubhub by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,132,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 464,224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grubhub by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 705,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,429,000 after buying an additional 341,549 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas raised its stake in shares of Grubhub by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 585,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,100,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $58.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.86. Grubhub Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.05 and a 52-week high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,493.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,538. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

