GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $254,000 Investment in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $40.11 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.38 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

