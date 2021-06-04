Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,518 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.02. 19,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

