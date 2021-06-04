Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,540 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,304 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after acquiring an additional 876,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,753,000 after acquiring an additional 686,854 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,538. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.95. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

