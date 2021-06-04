Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,412 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.0% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,574. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.