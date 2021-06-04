Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $146.85. 132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.20. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

