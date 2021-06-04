Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 328.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,831 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology comprises approximately 1.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of DXC Technology worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.91. 1,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,719. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DXC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.