Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Evergy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,780 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $62.64. 149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.19. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

