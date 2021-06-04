Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,245 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 3.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $39,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 393.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 483,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,078,000 after acquiring an additional 106,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.12. 2,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.