GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 37.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 999,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,588 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $59,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,525. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

