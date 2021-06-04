GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education makes up approximately 0.9% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $96,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,081,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after buying an additional 184,099 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 827,514 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,594,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,855,000 after purchasing an additional 114,505 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,442. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

