GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 43,885 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,885 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $71,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.06. 390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,924. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

