GYEN (GYEN) Price Tops $0.0091

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. GYEN has a market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $135,150.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GYEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00068214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.80 or 0.00299883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00245923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.95 or 0.01144691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,954.88 or 1.00016511 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,247,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.