Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for about 1.3% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after acquiring an additional 753,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HALO. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,983,658. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Insiders sold a total of 133,689 shares of company stock worth $5,724,504 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.