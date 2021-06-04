Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $25,259,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,221,003.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,724,504. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HALO opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.46. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

