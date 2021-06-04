Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,884 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 2.6% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 74,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.20. 45,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,225. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $165.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.90.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.