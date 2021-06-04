Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.1% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 26.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $132.64. The company had a trading volume of 74,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,518. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.44 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

