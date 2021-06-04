Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

