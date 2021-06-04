Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.06 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Unilever by 87.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 14,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,824. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

