Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,056,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,458,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.09.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.