HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.38. HarborOne Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HONE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.77. 3,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,134. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $829.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

