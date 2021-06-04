Head-To-Head Analysis: Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) & TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN)

Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) and TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TheMaven has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and TheMaven’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Promotora de Informaciones $1.19 billion 0.62 -$204.17 million N/A N/A TheMaven $53.34 million 3.54 -$38.50 million N/A N/A

TheMaven has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Promotora de Informaciones.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of TheMaven shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of TheMaven shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Promotora de Informaciones and TheMaven, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A TheMaven 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and TheMaven’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A TheMaven -55.74% N/A -33.53%

Promotora de Informaciones Company Profile

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services. The company's Press segment sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising, promotions, and printing services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

TheMaven Company Profile

TheMaven, Inc. engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions. It also develops and operates a coalition of professionally managed online media channels on third party cloud platforms and data center hosting facilities. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels and leverages its technology platform to engage the collective audiences within a single network. TheMaven, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

