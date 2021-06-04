Head-To-Head Survey: Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) vs. Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Société Générale Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 83.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Société Générale Société anonyme pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Société Générale Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Société Générale Société anonyme 4.27% 3.00% 0.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Société Générale Société anonyme shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Société Générale Société anonyme’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.97 $6.47 billion $2.68 29.07 Société Générale Société anonyme $25.26 billion 1.10 -$294.71 million $0.22 29.68

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Société Générale Société anonyme. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Société Générale Société anonyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Société Générale Société anonyme has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Société Générale Société anonyme, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 1 0 2.33 Société Générale Société anonyme 1 3 2 0 2.17

Summary

Société Générale Société anonyme beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 940 branches and 2,700 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands. It also provides international retail banking and financial services, comprising of deposit and loan products; consumer finance and car finance; mortgage facilities; corporate and investment banking; infrastructure, renewable energies, and agribusiness financing; life, retirement savings, and personal protection insurance products; vehicle leasing and fleet management services; and vendor and equipment finance services to corporate and individual customers. In addition, the company offers capital market services, such as fixed income and currencies, equities, and securities services; mergers and acquisitions, advisory and other corporate finance advisory services, and corporate banking and investment banking, as well as capital raising solutions for debt or equity, financial engineering, and hedging for issuers; transaction and payment services, comprising of cash management, trade finance, cash clearing and correspondent banking, supply chain finance, and foreign exchange services; and export finance, aircraft finance, shipping finance, real estate finance, and structured solutions and leasing. Further, it provides financial engineering and wealth management solutions; structured products, hedge funds, mutual funds, private equity funds and real estate investment solutions; and asset management solutions. SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

