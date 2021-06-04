Head-To-Head Survey: Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and HQ Global Education (OTCMKTS:HQGE)

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and HQ Global Education (OTCMKTS:HQGE) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and HQ Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -37.75% -26.87% -10.80% HQ Global Education N/A N/A N/A

8.4% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dolphin Entertainment and HQ Global Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 HQ Global Education 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dolphin Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 77.53%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than HQ Global Education.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and HQ Global Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $24.05 million 2.81 -$1.94 million N/A N/A HQ Global Education N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HQ Global Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dolphin Entertainment.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats HQ Global Education on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About HQ Global Education

HQ Global Education, Inc., a scientific research development company, focuses on the industrial hemp and CBD manufacturing industry in the United States. It provides data gathering, intelligence, and education for the industrial CBD industry. The company also processes and distributes CBD oils, as well as offers real estate management services. HQ Global Education, Inc. is based in Orange, California.

