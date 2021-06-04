Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDDRF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

