Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.94

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €1.94 ($2.28) and last traded at €1.94 ($2.29), with a volume of 1498196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €1.89 ($2.23).

A number of research firms have issued reports on HDD. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €0.90 ($1.06) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €1.40. The firm has a market cap of $564.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.64.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

