Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) COO Sells $207,506.00 in Stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HLX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,379. The company has a market cap of $973.68 million, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.76.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,787,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 973,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 535,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 534,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

HLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.