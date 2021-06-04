HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLFFF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $95.15 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

