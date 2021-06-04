Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend payment by 31.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of -40.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn ($1.34) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -74.6%.

HP opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

