Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.80. 14,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,498. The company has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.5383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

