HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $45.77 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXC. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

