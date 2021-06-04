HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSJL. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 54,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,528,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL opened at $23.02 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.