HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $43.98 and a one year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

