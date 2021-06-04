HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.78 Million Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm raised its stake in shares of NICE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $214.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $181.76 and a twelve month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.