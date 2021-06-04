HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,412 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 164,540 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 62,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,299 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,142,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.77. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

