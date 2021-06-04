HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,591 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,480,000 after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,139,000 after acquiring an additional 170,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 165,060 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $83.60 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

